Messi retires from international football

Argentina great Lionel Messi has announced his retirement from international football, saying it was a decision that "hurt" him but "the time has come".

The 39-year-old, who captained Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar in 2022, has scored 125 goals in 207 appearances, making him the country's all-time leading scorer and most-capped player.

In a statement, Messi said he has given everything to the national side but now has "nothing left to give".

He added: "Time is running short, chapters come to a close, and this is one that hurts me deeply.

"I love, have loved, and will always love being part of the national team.

"I've given it my all, I have nothing left to give, and besides, there are some really great young players coming through behind me who deserve their chance."

Earlier in August, Messi said he was considering his future in football after the death of his father, Jorge, who died aged 68 following a a long illness.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner said he wrote his retirement message on 21 July, two days after Argentina lost to Spain in this summer's World Cup final.

He added on Instagram on Monday: "Today, after what happened with my dad, I'm even more convinced than before."

His career will continue at club level with Major League Soccer team Inter Miami.

Messi made his debut for Argentina in 2005 as a 63rd-minute substitute in a 2-1 friendly win over Hungary. However, he was shown a straight red card less than a minute later, after he swung his arm and his elbow connected with full-back Vilmos Vanczak.

Despite his tough start on the international stage, Messi went on to become one of the all-time greatest players, winning the World Cup and two Copa America titles with Argentina.

He is the second-highest goalscorer in World Cup history, with 21, behind France's Kylian Mbappe (22), and second for goals in all internationals (125) behind his great contemporary and rival, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (146).

Messi first retired from international football in 2016 before reversing his decision.

That followed a defeat by Chile in the Copa America final, in which he missed a penalty in the shootout as Argentina lost a fourth major final in nine years.

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