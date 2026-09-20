Ipswich launch investigation into racist abuse of Abdul Fatawu

Audio By Carbonatix
Premier League side Ipswich Town have condemned the racist abuse directed at Ghanaian winger Abdul Fatawu on social media following their 1-0 defeat to Everton on Saturday.
The Ghana international was sent off after receiving a second yellow card for simulation during the game, as Ipswich suffered a narrow defeat.
The club has strongly condemned the abuse and confirmed that it is investigating the incident in collaboration with the Premier League.
Ipswich have also expressed their full support for Fatawu and reiterated their commitment to tackling discriminatory abuse directed at players on social media.
Ipswich Town Football Club is aware of online racist abuse directed at Abdul Fatawu via social media.— Ipswich Town (@IpswichTown) September 20, 2026
The club finds any form of discriminatory behaviour completely unacceptable and has no place in football.
We are investigating this incident alongside the Premier League and… pic.twitter.com/a2q1vfLusO
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