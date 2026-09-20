I dare gov’t of Ghana to extradite me; they can never do it – ‘Ghana Jollof’ speaks

Barbara Asantewaa Kodua, popularly known as ‘Ghana Jollof’ on TikTok, has challenged the Ghanaian government to extradite her from the United Kingdom following her declaration as wanted by the Ghana Police Service.

Ms Kodua is wanted by the police in connection with an alleged case of incitement of violence and the publication of false news.

According to the Ghana Police Service, Kodua, who is currently residing in the United Kingdom, allegedly uses a TikTok account under the name “Ghana Jollof” to make offensive and inciting comments and publish false information likely to cause fear and alarm.

The police have shared videos linked to the account as part of the allegations against her.

In one of the videos, Ms Kodua is heard alleging that there had been an attempted coup d’état because President John Mahama had angered some soldiers through his actions.

The allegations have prompted the police to declare her wanted and begin efforts to have her brought before the law.

However, Ms Kodua has dismissed the prospect of being extradited to Ghana, insisting that the UK authorities would not allow her to be sent back if the case amounted to political persecution.

Ghana jollof nim nyansa too much.

GP go and sleep wai. — robert osei (@kctass) September 19, 2026

Speaking on the matter with a blogger on TikTok, she directly challenged the Ghanaian government to use extradition proceedings to bring her back.

“I dare the government of Ghana that if they can use extradition to bring me from the country that I reside in to Ghana, they can't,” she said.

“They can’t because there is no law that will allow them to extradite me.”

She further insisted that she would not return to Ghana through an extradition process, although she acknowledged that she could choose to return on her own.

“If they see that I ( Ghana Jollof) sit behind a camera and see my face, what I, Jollof, want to tell the NDC government is that they can never and ever extradite me, Jollof, to Ghana,” she said.

“Unless I decide to come myself because the laws that we use for extradition, they have destroyed it. And when it’s political persecution, no government will allow you,” she said in the interview.

Her comments come as the police pursue the case against her over the content allegedly published through the “Ghana Jollof” TikTok account.

The police have characterised the content as offensive and inciting, as well as false information capable of causing fear and alarm. Kodua, however, has rejected the attempt to bring her back to Ghana through extradition and maintains that she would only return voluntarily.

The development has raised questions about the legal process that could be used to bring a suspect living abroad back to Ghana, particularly where allegations of political persecution are made.

For now, she remains in the United Kingdom, while the Ghana Police Service maintains that she is wanted in connection with the allegations against her.

Meanwhile, a Ghanaian Senior Nursing Officer, Salomey Awity Baffoe, has been remanded into custody for two weeks by the Adenta Circuit Court 1 in Accra over allegations that she facilitated the spread of the content posted by the Ghana Jollof TikTok account.

But the woman who has been declared wanted says the nurse in question has not shared her content on social media, as she was not an active user of such platforms. According to her, she has no personal relationship with the nurse, and thus questioned the real motive for her arrest.

She alleged that the arrest constitutes political persecution because the nurse's husband, who lives outside Ghana, is an active member of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The Ghana Police Service also disclosed that its investigations so far have established that TikToker Barbara Asantewaa Kodua, popularly known as 'Ghana Jollof', paid an individual named Salomey Awitti Baffoe and others to redistribute her false information on various social media platforms.

The Police also said it had uncovered alleged financial transactions involving the nurse and some high-profile persons in society.

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