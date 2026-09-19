Ghana Jollof case: Nursing officer’s lawyers challenge remand, seek High Court bail

Lawyers for senior nursing officer Salomey Awiti Bafoh have filed a bail application at the High Court, challenging her continued detention following her arrest over her alleged links to the controversial “Ghana Jollof” TikTok account.

Speaking on JoyNews Newsfile on Saturday, Enoch Anhwere Afoakwa, a private legal practitioner and member of the NPP legal team representing Ms Bafoh, said the application was filed on Thursday and is expected to be heard on Wednesday.

“We filed a bail application pending trial at the High Court yesterday [Friday]. That will be moved on Wednesday,” he said.

Ms Bafoh was denied bail by the Adentan Circuit Court and remanded for two weeks after pleading not guilty to a charge of abetment of crime relating to the alleged publication and circulation of false news.

The prosecution alleges that Ms Bafoh acted as a liaison for UK-based TikTok user Barbara Asantewaa Kodua, popularly known as “Ghana Jollof”, and helped recruit others to redistribute videos produced by Kodua.

The prosecution has also alleged that some of the videos contained inflammatory statements capable of provoking violence. The allegations have not been established by the court.

Ms Bafoh was arrested at her home in Hansua, near Techiman, on September 13 and subsequently appeared before the Adentan Circuit Court.

Her lawyers are now asking the High Court to grant her bail pending trial as they challenge the decision to keep her in custody.

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