GES orders SHS heads to stop unauthorised charges, warns of sanctions

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has directed heads of Senior High Schools (SHSs) and Senior High Technical Schools (SHTSs) to immediately stop imposing unauthorised charges on parents and guardians.

According to a press release issued on Friday, September 18, the directive follows reports received by the GES that some school heads have been compelling parents to purchase items directly from their schools, including trunks, chop boxes, uniforms and cutlasses, among other requirements.

GES said such practices were contrary to approved guidelines governing student admissions and requirements.

The Service has therefore instructed all heads of schools to strictly comply with the approved guidelines and desist from introducing charges or compulsory purchases that have not been authorised.

The GES warned that any head of school found imposing unauthorised charges or forcing parents and guardians to purchase items through the school will face severe administrative sanctions in accordance with GES regulations.

The warning places responsibility on school authorities to ensure that parents are not subjected to compulsory payments or purchases outside officially approved requirements.

The Service has further instructed Regional Directors to ensure that the directive is communicated to all heads of Senior High Schools and Senior High Technical Schools within their respective regions.

The Regional Directors are expected to ensure strict compliance with the instruction as the GES seeks to curb unauthorised charges and compulsory purchases during the admission of students.

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