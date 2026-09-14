GES opens applications for non-teaching staff promotion; here’s who qualifies

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has opened applications for suitably qualified serving non-teaching staff seeking promotion to various upper grades within the Service.

According to a press statement issued on September 11, the exercise covers staff in accounting, internal audit, administration, catering, technical, library, supply, laboratory, secretarial and driver classes.

Among the positions available are Chief Accountant II, Deputy Chief Accountant I and II, Principal Accountant, Chief Internal Auditor II, Principal Internal Auditor, Chief Administrative Officer II, Principal Administrative Officer, Chief Domestic Bursar, Chief Technical Officer, Chief Librarian, Chief Supply Officer, Chief Laboratory Technician, Principal Private Secretary, Chief Driver and Principal Driver, among others.

Eligibility

To qualify, applicants must have been promoted to any of the specified grades on or before 2022 and must have remained continuously at post since then, except for periods of approved absence.

The GES also requires applicants to have a very satisfactory work history and good conduct during their service.

Master’s and PhD holders

The Service has made special provisions for officers seeking to use Master’s or PhD qualifications to join the interviews out of turn.

Such applicants must have undertaken their postgraduate programme on an approved GES course of study. The qualification must also not have been obtained before the applicant’s previous promotion.

Additionally, officers relying on Master’s or PhD certificates for promotion must have obtained those qualifications in or before 2023.

Online application

Applicants are required to complete the application form online through https://bit.ly/NONTEACHING2026 or by scanning the QR code provided in the official notice.

They are required to upload a recent passport-sized photograph, as well as only the last promotion/upgrading letter or appointment letter to their current grade, where applicable.

Applicants using postgraduate qualifications must upload only the relevant Master’s or Doctorate certificate.

All supporting documents must be uploaded in PDF format, except the passport-sized photograph, and must be clear and readable.

Application deadline

The application window runs from Monday, September 14 to Monday, September 28, 2026.

The exercise provides eligible non-teaching personnel within the GES with an opportunity to progress to higher grades across a range of professional and support functions critical to the administration and operation of the education system.

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