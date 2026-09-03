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GES releases national harmonised prospectus for 2026/27 SHS admissions

Source: Deborah Quarcoo  
  3 September 2026 8:49am
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The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced the release of the National Harmonised Prospectus for prospective Senior High School (SHS) and Senior High Technical School (SHTS) students for the 2026/2027 academic year.

The prospectus is intended to guide parents and students on the essential items required for enrolment, covering both boarding and day students.

GES has urged parents and students preparing for the next stage of their education to carefully review the prospectus and make the necessary preparations ahead of the commencement of the new academic year.

Schools and other relevant stakeholders have also been directed to adhere to the requirements outlined in the prospectus to ensure a smooth, consistent and standardised admission process nationwide.

The release of the prospectus comes ahead of the announcement of school placements and is expected to help newly admitted students and their parents adequately prepare for enrolment once placements are released.

Parents and prospective students are therefore encouraged to familiarise themselves with the approved requirements to avoid challenges during the admission process.

Below is the list of items outlined in the prospectus that parents and guardians are required to acquire for their wards:

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