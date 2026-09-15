GES declares September 25 National Continuous Professional Development Day

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has declared Friday, September 25, as National Continuous Professional Development (CPD) Day as part of efforts to promote the continuous professional development of education staff.

According to a press release issued on Tuesday, September 15, the initiative will be held under the theme, “Assessment in the Age of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Empowering Teachers to Assess Learning.”

In the directive to regional authorities, the GES has asked Metropolitan, Municipal and District Directors, Regional Managers of Education Units, and Heads of Schools to disseminate the information and coordinate the necessary arrangements within their respective areas.

The Service has also called for full participation and effective implementation of the CPD activities, stressing the importance of cooperation among education managers and staff to ensure that the programme achieves its intended impact.

The National CPD Day forms part of the GES's broader commitment to strengthening the professional capacity of teachers and education personnel while responding to emerging developments, particularly the use of AI in teaching and learning assessment.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.