Management of Coachhene Sports Club pays courtesy call on Sports Minister

Coachhene Sports Club, a prominent and rapidly growing organization dedicated to nurturing local talent and advancing sports development, paid a courtesy call to the Hon. Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Iddie Adams, at the Ministry.

Led by club president and founder Mr. Emmanuel Afranie Jnr., the delegation also included key investors: Mr. Bader Al-Akkad of Phoenix United FC in Dubai, Marcus McCabe, owner of Radcliffe FC and a successful entrepreneur, and Terry Williams, an ambassador for Radcliffe FC.

The purpose of their visit was in twofold: to introduce themselves and to foster a collaborative partnership aimed at boosting sports in Ghana. Mr. Afranie expressed gratitude for the opportunity, stating, “Coachhene Sports Club is committed to developing local talent and contributing to Ghana’s rich sporting heritage.”

Based in Manchester-UK, Coachhene Sports Club is the fastest-growing grassroots organization in the country. Established five years ago by Mr. Afranie, the club has successfully placed over 40 young footballers into prestigious professional academies including Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and more.

Following the legacy of E.K. Afranie, known for developing talent without financial barriers, the club has recently expanded operations to Ghana. Their mission is to nurture promising young athletes at no cost, alongside establishing youth development programs, grassroots tournaments, and partnerships with government initiatives to identify and support talented youth.

In response, Hon. Kofi Iddie Adams warmly welcomed the delegation, saying, “You are all at home. I appreciate Coachhene Sports Club’s proactive approach.” He emphasized that Ghana is rich in talent across various sports, athletics, boxing, and football, and underscored that “sports should not be treated merely as an extracurricular activity.”

The Minister reaffirmed the Ministry’s support for grassroots sports and expressed enthusiasm about collaboration. “Ghana’s strength lies in our youth and their talent. We are eager to work together to create opportunities for our young athletes,” he said. He also highlighted initiatives such as the reestablishment of Winneba Sport College to invest in football and coach education.

Hon. Adams pointed out another challenge facing the country: the lack of a robust data system and properly trained personnel in key positions.

He stressed the importance of developing grassroots sports and assured the delegation of the Ministry’s commitment to supporting their efforts in nurturing the next generation of athletes.

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