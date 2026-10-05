Kennedy Agyapong disciplinary case awaits committee report, says Nana Akomea

Kennedy Agyapong

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has signalled its readiness to reconcile with former presidential aspirant Kennedy Agyapong, but says any return to the party must be accompanied by a willingness to engage and work with it.

Newly elected Third Vice Chairperson of the NPP, Nana Akomea, says the party’s disciplinary committee is still expected to submit its report on the matter.

Speaking on Monday, Nana Akomea said the committee was initially given two weeks to complete its work but later received an extension.

“Frankly, I haven’t had any update. They were given a two-week period. I was at the National Council meeting. They were given a two-week period, and I know at the next council meeting there was a report that they had asked for an extension.”

“So I haven’t followed it after that extension was granted to the committee. So I don’t think they have brought their report yet. I suspect that with the national elections over, some attention will now be focused on it.”

Nana Akomea declined to pre-empt the committee’s decision, saying the National Council had entrusted the matter to the disciplinary committee.

“That determination has been given to the disciplinary committee.”

He said members of the National Council must wait for the committee’s recommendations before stating their individual positions.

“I’m a member of the National Council. We’ve given work. We sublet work to a committee. Now, if members of the National Council are now going to be stating their opinions, that will prejudice the work of the committee.”

He, however, indicated that the NPP remains open to reconciliation, including with former members who may have fallen out with the party.

“But my last point is that you can’t reconcile any party, but who doesn’t want to be reconciled? The person himself or herself should want to reconcile and work with the party.”

Nana Akomea said the NPP wants to broaden its support base ahead of future elections.

“Once that is there, we even want floating voters who are not members of our party. We want NDC people to vote for us. How about members of our party?”

He stressed that willingness to engage was central to any reconciliation effort.

“But there must be a willingness to engage. That’s the basic thing.”

He also warned that reconciliation would become difficult if that willingness was not demonstrated.

“If the willingness is not demonstrated, it becomes difficult because nobody is indispensable in a politician.”

Nana Akomea said the party would await the disciplinary committee’s report before taking a position on Kennedy Agyapong’s future relationship with the NPP.

“The disciplinary committee will come up with it, and if the report is that there has been a willingness to engage and move on.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.