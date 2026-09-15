Gov’t to ensure Ghanaian businesses benefit from Sentuo Airport Garden City project – Ofosu-Adjare

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, has assured that government will work closely with the Sentuo Group to ensure Ghanaian businesses benefit from the Sentuo Airport Garden City project.
Speaking at the sod-cutting and unveiling of the Sentuo Airport Garden City project in Accra on Tuesday, September 15, she said the large-scale development presents opportunities for local companies and workers across several sectors, including construction, engineering, hospitality, retail and facility management.
“We will be working very closely with Sentuo Group to ensure local businesses are drawn into the supply chain, from building materials to finishing to services,” she said.
According to the Minister, government wants the economic benefits of the project to extend beyond the development itself and strengthen Ghana’s local industrial base.
“The value created here does not stop at the project gate but flows into our local industry base,” she added.
She said the project will also create opportunities for Ghanaian workers while strengthening Accra’s capacity to host major international meetings and events.
Ofosu-Adjare described the investment as another indication of Sentuo’s confidence in Ghana, noting that it follows the groundbreaking of the second phase of the company’s oil refinery.
She further commended President John Dramani Mahama for creating an enabling environment for businesses and personally supporting major investments in the country.
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