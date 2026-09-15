Sentuo Airport Garden City project will help bridge Ghana’s housing deficit – Housing Minister

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Works, Housing and Water Resources, Ahmed Ibrahim, says the Sentuo Airport Garden City project will contribute significantly to efforts to bridge Ghana’s housing deficit.
According to him, Ghana’s housing deficit stood at about "1.8 million housing units as of the 2020 Population and Housing Census, with the gap expected to have widened due to the country’s growing population."
Speaking at the sod-cutting and unveiling of the Sentuo Airport Garden City project in Accra on Tuesday, September 15, Mr Ibrahim commended the Executive Chairman of the Sentuo Group and his team for investing in housing development.
He said the scale of the housing challenge requires greater private-sector participation, describing the Sentuo project as an example of the kind of investment needed to address the deficit.
“If there is a singular effort by Sentuo Group to provide a number of housing units, this is the way to go,” he stated.
He added, “Land is limited in supply. There is no way God will increase the land mass that we have in Ghana. But Accra in Ghana is expanding outwards. We can't keep on expanding outwards. Ghana and Accra must grow upwards."
He described the Sentuo Airport Garden City development as a demonstration of how Ghana can maximise its limited land resources through modern, high-density developments.
The Minister further expressed confidence that public-private collaboration could significantly reduce the housing deficit in the coming years.
He said the government expects the project and similar investments to contribute to reducing the housing shortfall from the 1.8 million units recorded in 2020 to below one million in the coming years.
Mr Ibrahim also commended President John Dramani Mahama for supporting housing development and other investments, saying the government’s partnership with the private sector would be critical to addressing Ghana’s infrastructure needs.
He urged other investors to consider Ghana as an attractive investment destination and contribute to the country’s development through projects that address critical needs such as housing.
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