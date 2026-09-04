Ahmed Ibrahim orders traffic plan ahead of Pamprom Junction road closure

The Minister for Works, Housing and Water Resources, Ahmed Ibrahim, has directed the contractor on the Dr Busia Highway to implement comprehensive traffic management measures ahead of the temporary closure of the Pamprom Junction–First Light stretch from Monday, September 7.

The closure is to facilitate major drainage improvement works under the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) Project.

During an inspection of preparations at Pamprom Junction and other sections of the corridor, Mr Ibrahim demanded clearly marked diversion routes, adequate road signs, proper barricades and traffic management personnel at key intersections.

“The safety and convenience of the motoring public must remain a top priority throughout this exercise. We expect the contractor to put in place a robust Traffic Management Plan that will keep traffic moving while these critical drainage works are carried out,” he said.

Mr Ibrahim also directed the contractor to step up public education on the closure and approved alternative routes, using television, radio, online platforms and community engagements.

He said commuters must be given adequate notice to plan their journeys and avoid unnecessary disruption.

The Ablekuma Central Municipal Assembly and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly were further tasked to remove all on-street parking along the diversion routes by close of business on Saturday to ease traffic flow.

The Minister urged the contractor to keep to the project timetable and complete the drainage works within the stipulated period.

The first phase is expected to be completed by November 2026, while the remaining section is scheduled for completion by October 2027.

The works form part of government’s broader flood mitigation efforts under GARID to strengthen stormwater drainage and improve flood resilience across the Odaw Basin.

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