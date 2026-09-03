National

Agbodza orders Wa-Bulenga road contractor back to site

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  3 September 2026 2:23pm
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The Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza, has ordered Aschal Investment Limited to immediately return to site and complete the 37-kilometre Wa-Bulenga Road in the Upper West Region.

The directive follows concerns over the contractor’s prolonged absence from the project, which was awarded in 2024.

During an inspection of the Wa-Bulenga-Yaala Road, Mr Agbodza expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of work and directed the contractor to mobilise to site and address outstanding defects without further delay.

The Minister warned that government would not accept substandard construction or unnecessary delays on road projects that have already been awarded.

He said the contractor must urgently rectify portions of the road that were already showing signs of failure and ensure the project is delivered within the agreed timeframe.

“Tell the contractor to come back to site immediately and remedy all those things. The thing is already failing. It is not rocket science, and you don’t have to be an engineer to know that what he has done will fail in no time, so call him back to site to address the issue immediately.

“We have no appetite for substandard work,” he said.

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