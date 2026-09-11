Mahama commends Nadowli 24-Hour Market contractor

President John Mahama has commended the contractor working on the 24-hour market project at Nadowli in the Nadowli-Kaleo District of the Upper West Region.

Inspecting the project, President Mahama said the contractor was making good progress and has demonstrated the capacity to commence work.

“Let me commend the contractor who is working on this project.”

President Mahama said the government is constructing 24-hour markets in all 261 constituencies, stressing that contractors awarded the projects are expected to have the financial capacity to begin work with their own resources.

“We are constructing these 24-Hour Markets in all 261 constituencies, and I can see that this is a serious contractor,” he said.

He explained that contractors were not expected to wait for mobilisation before commencing work, recalling instances in the past where mobilisation funds were allegedly misused.

“Some contractors assume they will first receive mobilisation, just as happened in the past, when people took mobilisation money and bought V8 vehicles instead of doing the job,” he said.

According to President Mahama, companies awarded the contracts were expected to finance the initial stages of the projects from their own resources.

“We therefore expected that companies awarded these projects would have the financial muscle to start work with their own resources,” he said.

He explained that once a contractor reaches 15 per cent completion, payment would be made to allow the work to continue until completion.

“Once a contractor reaches 15 per cent completion, payment is made, and the work continues until the project is finished,” President Mahama said.

He added, “The money is available, so there is no reason why any contractor should fail to advance the work to this stage.”

President Mahama further commended the contractor at Nadowli, saying the project was on track.

“From what I have seen here, the contractor is on track and is doing a very good job. I encourage you to continue the good work,” he said.

The President said the 261 markets would contribute to the economic development of communities by providing farmers with reliable outlets for their produce.

“These markets are going to strengthen the economic life of our communities,” he said.

He noted that farmers producing pepper, onions, maize and other crops would have spaces to display their goods and earn decent incomes.

“These 261 markets across the country will provide trading spaces for our pepper farmers, onion farmers, maize farmers, and many others,” President Mahama said.

“They will have a place to display their goods and earn a decent income.”

He therefore urged other contractors working on similar projects to emulate the progress being made at Nadowli.

“That is why these markets are so important, and I hope all the other contractors working on similar projects will take a cue from what is happening here in Nadowli,” he said.

He assured residents that upon completion, he would return to commission the facility with the chiefs and the people.

“Continue the work, and when you finish, we will all return here, invite the chiefs, and commission the market together,” President Mahama said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.