Abdul-Rashid Pelpuo praises Mahama’s UNGA 81 address as bold and decisive

Minister of State for Special Initiatives, Dr Abdul-Rashid Pelpuo, has praised President John Dramani Mahama’s recent address at the United Nations, describing it as bold and decisive.

Dr Pelpuo said the President’s participation in the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) demonstrated Ghana’s willingness to articulate its position on issues affecting the country and the wider African continent.

Speaking on The Pulse with Elton Brobbey on JoyNews, Dr Pelpuo congratulated President Mahama on his performance at the international gathering.

“I salute the President and congratulate him on his recent performance at the United Nations. You heard the speech he made; it was very impressive,” he said.

Dr Pelpuo said he was particularly impressed by the substance of the President’s address and publicly commended him for what he described as a strong presentation of Ghana’s position.

President Mahama addressed the 81st UN General Assembly in New York on September 24, where he spoke on issues including global governance, development financing, Africa’s development and reforms to the international system.

The President also used his engagements in New York to promote the Accra Reset, an initiative centred on greater self-reliance and reforms to aspects of the global economic and development system.

At an Accra Reset side event, President Mahama called on developing countries to reduce dependence on foreign aid and strengthen domestic capacity, including local pharmaceutical production and health financing.

The Presidency has said the initiative seeks to promote greater financial independence and local value addition while pursuing what it describes as more equitable global partnerships.

Dr Pelpuo said the President’s performance at the international gathering deserved recognition, particularly for the manner in which he presented Ghana’s position.

His comments come as the government continues to link its domestic Resetting Ghana Agenda with broader efforts to reshape the country’s approach to development and economic transformation.

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