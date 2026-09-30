Accra-Abidjan flight relaunch will boost trade, investment and regional integration – Ambassador Alhassan Abu

Ghana’s Ambassador to Côte d’Ivoire, Brigadier General Alhassan Abu (Rtd), has described the relaunch of Africa World Airlines (AWA) flights between Accra and Abidjan as an important step towards strengthening trade, investment and regional integration in West Africa.

He said the renewed air connection would go beyond transporting passengers between the two cities, creating opportunities for businesses, investors, tourists, families and institutions in Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire to deepen their engagements.

Speaking at the relaunch ceremony at the Félix-Houphouët-Boigny International Airport in Abidjan on August 31, 2026, Brigadier General Abu said the service represented a renewed commitment to closer ties between the two neighbouring countries.

“The relaunch of this route is not simply about restoring a flight connection between two cities, but the making of a statement that reads ‘Reconnecting Accra and Abidjan, Strengthening Regional Connectivity Together’,” he said.

“It is about reconnecting people, businesses, institutions, families and opportunities between Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire, and contributing to a more integrated and prosperous West Africa.”

Boost for trade and investment

The ambassador said Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire shared deep historical, cultural and economic ties, making reliable air connectivity between their capitals particularly important.

He noted that Accra and Abidjan serve as gateways to national, regional and international markets and are home to entrepreneurs, investors, professionals, students, tourists and development partners.

“A reliable and efficient air link between Accra and Abidjan thus remains a sine qua non for vibrant trade and investment engagements,” he said.

According to him, the renewed connection would facilitate business-to-business interactions, create opportunities for investors to explore new markets and enable tourists to visit both countries while allowing families and institutions to maintain closer links.

“Africa World Airlines is thus playing an important role as an enabler of regional integration and economic cooperation,” he added.

Brigadier General Abu said Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire had significant opportunities for collaboration in agriculture, manufacturing, financial services, tourism, energy, technology, logistics and the creative industries.

He therefore encouraged businesses in both countries to use the restored connection to develop partnerships and explore new markets.

“Let us use this renewed connectivity to expand bilateral trade, identify new investment opportunities, establish partnerships and build stronger value chains across our two economies,” he said.

‘Part of the economic infrastructure’

The Ghanaian envoy said the Accra-Abidjan service should be viewed as more than a transportation facility because of its potential contribution to the broader economic relationship between the two countries.

“May we view this route not merely as a transportation service, but as part of the economic infrastructure of Ghana-Côte d’Ivoire relations,” he said.

He said the service could facilitate frequent business travel, strengthen commercial networks and support participation in conferences, exhibitions and trade fairs.

He also linked improved connectivity to the growth of the tourism and hospitality sectors in both countries.

Call for stronger regional aviation cooperation

Brigadier General Abu commended AWA for reaffirming its commitment to regional connectivity and described the airline as an important part of Ghana’s aviation and services sector.

“As a Ghanaian-registered airline, AWA represents an important part of Ghana’s aviation and services sector. Its presence in regional markets demonstrates the capacity of Ghanaian enterprises to compete favourably and contribute beyond our national borders,” he said.

He encouraged the airline to continue exploring opportunities to connect Ghana with other destinations across Africa.

The ambassador also called for greater collaboration among governments, aviation authorities, airports, airlines, tourism agencies and businesses to create an environment that supports the growth of regional air transport.

He said stakeholders must focus on safety and security, improved passenger experience, stronger airport infrastructure and more efficient border procedures.

“We must make travelling within Africa increasingly convenient, affordable, safe and reliable,” he said.

Tribute to AWA leadership

Brigadier General Abu expressed appreciation to the governments and people of Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire, aviation authorities, AWA management and staff and other partners who contributed to the relaunch.

He also commended AWA founder and Agbogbomefia of Asogli State, His Royal Majesty Togbe Afede XIV, for what he described as his “transformational and visionary leadership” and contribution to Ghana’s socio-economic development.

The ambassador further acknowledged the contribution of staff at the Ghanaian Embassy in Côte d’Ivoire, particularly Mrs Hilaria Mabel Dey, to the success of the programme.

He also urged passengers and customers to support the renewed service by using it to travel, trade, invest and strengthen relationships between the two countries.

“May the renewed Accra-Abidjan connection become a strong and enduring bridge between Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire,” he said.

“As we celebrate the return of this important connection, let us remember that every flight carries more than passengers; it carries ideas, relationships, investments, opportunities and the promise of a more integrated Africa.”

He concluded by congratulating Africa World Airlines on the relaunch and wishing the Accra-Abidjan service success.

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