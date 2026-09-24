AFCON 2027Q: Ghana will face Ivory Coast, Gambia unscathed – Sports Minister

Audio By Carbonatix
Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Iddie Adams is optimistic about Ghana’s 2027 African Cup of Nations opening qualifying campaign in spite of the absence of several players.
The absences includes captain Jordan Ayew, Manchester City winger Antoine Semenyo, Tottenham Hotspur forward Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, among others.
The Black Stars will be tested in their Group C opener against Côte d'Ivoire at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake on 24 September before facing The Gambia five days later at the Accra Sports stadium.
Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz had to hand late call-ups as replacements for the withdrawals.
Adams believes in the ability of the available players to produce good results from both fixtures.
“We are hoping that on the 24th of this month, when we got to Bouake, we are either drawing or getting all three points, and against The Gambia on the 29th to get all three points” He told Max TV.
Black Stars are hoping to return to the continental showpiece after missing out on the previous edition.
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