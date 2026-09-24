Sky Train trial moves to defence as Asamoah, Ameyaw-Akumfi file witness statements

The two accused persons in the ongoing Sky Train trial, former Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF) Chief Executive Officer Solomon Asamoah and former GIIF Board Chairman Prof Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi, have filed their witness statements.

According to a case update posted on X, formerly Twitter, by the Deputy Attorney General, Justice Srem-Sai, the statements were filed on Wednesday, September 23, the final deadline set by the High Court for the accused to present their defence.

The development clears the way for the trial to proceed after the prosecution closed its case and the High Court dismissed Mr Asamoah’s submission of no case.

Mr Asamoah had subsequently challenged that decision at the Supreme Court and sought an injunction to prevent the High Court from continuing with the trial pending the determination of his certiorari application.

However, the Supreme Court, sitting as a single-Judge court, dismissed his application for an interlocutory injunction on August 31, 2026.

Justice Senyo Dzamefe held that Mr Asamoah’s own affidavit evidence did not disclose a serious case to be tried and that the issues he raised were matters properly within the remit of an appeal.

The Court also found that the High Court judge had acted within jurisdiction when ruling on the submission of no case and that Mr Asamoah had failed to demonstrate irreparable harm if the injunction was not granted.

Mr Asamoah and Prof Ameyaw-Akumfi are facing trial over allegations that US$2 million was paid towards the Sky Train project without the approval of the GIIF Board.

The filing of their witness statements means both accused have now formally presented their defence as the court proceedings continue.

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