National

Sky Train trial moves to defence as Asamoah, Ameyaw-Akumfi file witness statements

Source: Emma Ankrah  
  24 September 2026 12:58pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The two accused persons in the ongoing Sky Train trial, former Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF) Chief Executive Officer Solomon Asamoah and former GIIF Board Chairman Prof Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi, have filed their witness statements.

According to a case update posted on X, formerly Twitter, by the Deputy Attorney General, Justice Srem-Sai, the statements were filed on Wednesday, September 23, the final deadline set by the High Court for the accused to present their defence.

The development clears the way for the trial to proceed after the prosecution closed its case and the High Court dismissed Mr Asamoah’s submission of no case.

Mr Asamoah had subsequently challenged that decision at the Supreme Court and sought an injunction to prevent the High Court from continuing with the trial pending the determination of his certiorari application.

However, the Supreme Court, sitting as a single-Judge court, dismissed his application for an interlocutory injunction on August 31, 2026.

Justice Senyo Dzamefe held that Mr Asamoah’s own affidavit evidence did not disclose a serious case to be tried and that the issues he raised were matters properly within the remit of an appeal.

The Court also found that the High Court judge had acted within jurisdiction when ruling on the submission of no case and that Mr Asamoah had failed to demonstrate irreparable harm if the injunction was not granted.

Mr Asamoah and Prof Ameyaw-Akumfi are facing trial over allegations that US$2 million was paid towards the Sky Train project without the approval of the GIIF Board.

The filing of their witness statements means both accused have now formally presented their defence as the court proceedings continue.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group