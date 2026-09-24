2026/27 cocoa season: COCOBOD engages international trading partners in London

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chief Executive of COCOBOD, Dr. Ransford Abbey, and his Deputy in charge of Finance & Administration, Mr. Ato Boateng, held a strategic engagement with leading international cocoa trading companies in London as part of preparations for Ghana's 2026/27 cocoa season.
The meeting, convened by Ghana Cocoa Marketing Company (UK) Ltd. (GCMC UK), brought together representatives of major international cocoa trading and processing companies with longstanding commercial relationships with Ghana's cocoa sector.
The meeting formed part of COCOBOD's commitment to maintaining open dialogue with key stakeholders and ensuring that trading partners remain informed and engaged as Ghana implements reforms aimed at strengthening the sustainability, efficiency and competitiveness of its cocoa sector.
Discussions focused on the newly enacted Ghana Cocoa Board Act, 2026 (Act 1182), the proposed cocoa sector financing framework, preparations for the 2026/27 cocoa season, and other operational and commercial matters relevant to industry participants.
Key discussion areas included the proposed commercial paper and bond financing programme, liquidity arrangements for the season, the role of private-sector financing in supporting Licensed Buying Companies (LBCs), EUDR implementation readiness, and opportunities to strengthen collaboration between COCOBOD and international trading partners.
The engagement was characterised by open, constructive and forward-looking discussions.
Participants welcomed the opportunity to engage directly with COCOBOD leadership and exchange perspectives on strengthening Ghana's cocoa sector and ensuring a successful start to the new season.
COCOBOD reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, stakeholder engagement and continuous collaboration with its trading partners as implementation arrangements for the new financing framework evolve.
The meeting also reinforced the longstanding partnership between Ghana and the international cocoa trade and underscored the shared commitment to maintaining Ghana's position as a trusted and preferred origin of premium cocoa.
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