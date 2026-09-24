SIU community remembers Kofi Akamani at vigil as memorial fund is announced

Colleagues at Southern Illinois University Carbondale have gathered to remember forestry professor Dr Kofi Akamani, who was shot and killed over the weekend, with the university's Forestry Department holding a vigil in his honour on Tuesday evening.

The gathering, held on 22 September, brought together members of the department to remember a scholar whom organisers described as deeply loved within the Forestry Department and among colleagues around the world.

As the university community mourns his death, the SIU Foundation has announced a memorial fund intended to preserve Dr Akamani's legacy by supporting students pursuing work in forestry and natural resources.

The Dr Kofi Akamani Memorial Student Fund is intended for students who seek to follow the path he established, with its support directed towards work involving the stewardship of natural resources and efforts to build stronger and more resilient communities.

The foundation made the announcement through a social media post, in which its representatives reflected on the influence Dr Akamani had on those around him.

“Though this memorial fund, his passion for education, service, and student success will live on. We invite all who were touched by Dr Akamani’s life and work to join us in celebrating his enduring legacy,” the Facebook post said.

Dr Akamani was shot and killed at his home in rural Murphysboro, authorities say. His wife, Betty Akamani, faces two counts of first-degree murder as well as a charge of endangering the life of a child.

She was denied release during a court appearance on Monday and will remain in the Jackson County Jail.

Prosecutors say the couple had been separated for about two years and were in the process of divorcing, adding that the alleged murder occurred after Dr Akamani had spent Saturday with his two daughters.

Betty Akamani is due back in court on 6 October for a preliminary hearing.

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