Mahama: Africa will no longer export raw minerals without value addition

President John Dramani Mahama has warned that Africa will not allow the global push for critical minerals to reproduce the extractive patterns associated with the continent’s colonial past.

Addressing the 81st United Nations General Assembly, President Mahama said Africa’s mineral resources would increasingly be processed locally to support industrialisation, job creation and economic transformation.

“Africa does not seek charity. Africa seeks equal partnership anchored in mutual respect,” he said, while highlighting the continent’s youthful population, agricultural potential, cultural resources and critical minerals.

The President said the global transition towards green energy was increasing demand for Africa’s critical minerals but stressed that African countries must secure greater economic benefits from their exploitation.

“Africa will not remain a passive arena for a new scramble for resources,” he said. “Critical mineral extraction must not replicate colonial-era exploitation.”

He said African countries must process minerals domestically, build industries around their natural resources and create employment opportunities for young people rather than continue exporting raw materials while value is created elsewhere.

“We will process our minerals at home, build local industries, create dignified jobs for our youth, and retain the value of our natural resources,” President Mahama said.

He also pointed to the African Continental Free Trade Area, whose Secretariat is hosted in Accra, as an important mechanism for expanding intra-African trade and supporting industrial growth.

President Mahama said the continent’s economic transformation would require stronger cooperation among African countries and greater use of the regional market created by AfCFTA.

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