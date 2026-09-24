Mahama demands permanent UN Security Council seat for Africa

President John Dramani Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has renewed Ghana’s call for permanent African representation on the United Nations Security Council, arguing that the continent’s continued exclusion undermines the credibility of the global body.

Addressing the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Thursday, September 24, President Mahama said Africa’s growing population and role in global affairs could no longer be ignored in discussions on the reform of the UN’s principal security organ.

“Africa is home to 1.5 billion people, over 18 per cent of humanity, and constitutes the largest regional voting bloc in this General Assembly,” he said. “Yet, Africa remains without a single permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council. This is fundamentally unacceptable in the 21st century.”

President Mahama called for Africa to be granted permanent representation with the full rights and responsibilities attached to such membership, including veto powers.

He argued that the current structure of the Security Council reflected geopolitical realities that existed after the Second World War and no longer adequately represented the contemporary international system.

“We cannot credibly champion the sovereign equality of nations while preserving a global governance structure designed for the post-war geopolitical realities,” he said.

According to the President, reforming the Security Council should not be viewed as a concession to Africa but as a necessary step towards restoring confidence in the multilateral system.

“Security Council reform is not a favour to Africa; it is an imperative for the legitimacy, credibility, and survival of the United Nations,” he said.

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