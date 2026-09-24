Mahama condemns Gaza carnage, backs Palestine and two-state solution

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has used his address to the United Nations General Assembly to call for stronger international action over the conflict in Gaza while reaffirming Ghana’s support for Palestinian statehood and a viable two-state solution.
Addressing world leaders in New York on Thursday, September 24, President Mahama said the international community must confront the humanitarian consequences of the conflict without diplomatic language that obscures the suffering of civilians.
“Nowhere is this crisis of credibility more painful than in the ongoing persecution of the Palestinian people in Gaza, the West Bank, and the occupied territories,” he said.
The President questioned how many more civilian lives would be lost before the international community exercised what he described as decisive moral authority.
He referred to the death of five-year-old Hind Rajab and the killing of thousands of children in the conflict, while condemning collective punishment, enforced starvation and mass displacement.
“Collective punishment, enforced starvation, and mass displacement are flagrant violations of international law,” President Mahama said.
Ghana, he stressed, remains committed to recognising the State of Palestine and supporting a negotiated Two-State arrangement under which Israel and Palestine can coexist in peace and security with guaranteed borders.
“At the same time, we condemn all acts of terrorism by Hamas that triggered this conflict,” he said, insisting that all parties must respect international humanitarian law.
President Mahama also called for greater international attention to the war in Sudan and conflicts elsewhere, saying the same standards of civilian protection, humanitarian access and accountability must apply across conflicts.
“Across every conflict, whether in Europe, the Middle East, or Africa, the standard must remain uniform: respect sovereign integrity, protect civilians, ensure unhindered humanitarian access, and hold perpetrators of war crimes accountable,” he said.
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