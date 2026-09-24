Regional

Fire contained at Dansoman’s Dayspring School, no casualties reported

Source: Myjoyonline  
  24 September 2026 1:10pm
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A fire broke out at Dayspring School in Dansoman on Thursday morning, affecting portions of the school building.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) says the fire is currently under control, and all pupils have been successfully evacuated to safety.

No casualties have been reported.

According to the GNFS, the Service received a distress call at the Dansoman Fire Station at about 11:00 a.m., indicating a fire outbreak at the school.

The first appliance from the Dansoman Fire Station arrived at the incident scene at 11:03 a.m. Upon assessment of the situation, firefighters requested additional support from the Industrial Area Fire Station.

Personnel from the Industrial Area Fire Station arrived at 11:15 a.m., and, together with their colleagues from Dansoman, brought the fire under control.

“We are informed that as of the time of the fire, there were students present on the premises, but thankfully the students were evacuated successfully without any harm,” the GNFS said.

The Service said the fire has been successfully confined from spreading further, and no casualties have been recorded.

“All the children are in safe hands, and personnel from both the Dansoman Fire Station and the Industrial Area Fire Station are putting their collective efforts together to ensure that the place remains safe before we disperse from here,” the GNFS added.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are expected to begin as emergency responders complete their operations at the scene.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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