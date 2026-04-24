Firefighters save 18 rooms in swift response to Dansoman blaze

Audio By Carbonatix
A prompt response by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has prevented a major disaster following a domestic fire outbreak at Russia, a suburb of Dansoman in Accra.
The incident, which occurred on April 23, 2026, broke out near the Church of Christ, destroying part of a residential structure and threatening to spread to adjoining rooms.
Firefighters from the Dansoman Fire Station responded rapidly after receiving a distress call, bringing the situation under control before it could escalate.
Personnel from the Industrial Area Fire Station later joined the operation to fully extinguish the flames.
Although six rooms were destroyed in the blaze, the swift intervention helped save 18 other rooms.
No injuries or fatalities were recorded, while investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.
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