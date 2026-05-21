Firefighters prevent major damage after midnight blaze at Mayera Adusa Quarters

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) at the Amasaman Fire Station successfully contained a commercial fire outbreak at Mayera Adusa Quarters in the early hours of Wednesday, May 20.

According to the GNFS, the distress call was received by telephone at about 2:11 a.m., after which a firefighting crew was dispatched a minute later to the scene.

Upon arrival at approximately 2:39 a.m., firefighters found the blaze already raging and immediately began coordinated efforts to contain it.

The fire was brought under control within minutes and fully extinguished by 3:04 a.m., preventing it from spreading to adjoining properties in the area.

Although no injuries or fatalities were recorded, a metal container and all items stored inside were completely destroyed by the fire.

The Greater Accra Regional Public Relations Office of the GNFS said investigations are currently underway to determine the cause of the incident.

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