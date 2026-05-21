Young Today, Powerless Tomorrow

Kwame Sowu Jnr., the writer

Power is one of the greatest intoxicants ever created. Money follows closely behind. Privilege completes the cocktail. Together, they can quietly convince people that courtesy is optional, humility is weakness, and respect is reserved only for equals or useful people.

That is where many begin their downfall.

Some younger people speak to older men and women with shocking arrogance simply because they currently possess what age may no longer have: relevance, access, influence, speed, beauty, technology, connections, or money. They mistake temporary advantage for permanent superiority. They compare current success while ignoring journeys. They compare comfort while ignoring the scars, sacrifices, failures, humiliations, and survival battles that shaped the older generation they now mock.

Life has a brutal sense of humour.

The man driving a luxury car today can become completely dependent tomorrow. The executive throwing his weight about today may one day struggle to receive a returned phone call, even from former subordinates. The wealthy woman embarrassing everyone publicly may someday require the kindness of strangers. Tables turn quietly. Wealth disappears. Health fails. Businesses die. Friends disappear. Age arrives without announcement.

Having more money, power, and privileges than others does not make anyone a god to be worshipped. All of it can vanish frighteningly fast. Sometimes overnight. Sometimes publicly. Sometimes so completely that the same people once looked down upon become witnesses to the humiliation.

And old age is the one experience every arrogant young person speaks about confidently despite never having lived through it.

That is why humility matters. Not as a pretentious decoration, but as wisdom and self-preservation.

There is something deeply foolish about insulting people during your season of strength, especially older people. Because one day, life may reduce you to a position where dignity is all you have left. And dignity becomes difficult to preserve when your past is filled with cruelty, contempt, and the humiliation of others.

Respect costs nothing. Yet many cannot afford it.

A truly successful person does not use power to diminish people. They use it to exercise restraint. Real class is not how loudly you command a room when life favours you. It is how respectfully you treat people who can do absolutely nothing for you.

The frightening thing about arrogance is that it usually feels justified while it is quietly destroying you.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.