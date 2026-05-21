Kwaku Waves shares inspiring new visuals for “A Growth With Me”

Ghanaian emerging artiste Kwaku Waves has released the official music video for his latest single, *“A Growth With Me”*, as he continues to build momentum within the country’s underground music scene.

The video captures themes of personal development, resilience, ambition, and self-discovery, portraying the challenges and determination involved in pursuing a music career.

It presents a reflective narrative on growth and the realities of staying focused amid struggle and ambition.

Speaking about the project, Kwaku Waves, born Henneh Awuah Evans from Berekum in the Bono Region, said the song reflects his personal journey.

“A Growth With Me is not just a song or video. It’s my story. It shows where I’m coming from, what I’ve been through, and how I’m still growing as a person and as an artiste,” he stated.

He explained that his music is rooted in real-life experiences, adding, “Music has always been my way of expressing real life. I don’t just make songs for vibes…I make music that speaks about emotions, struggles, and dreams. This is only the beginning for me.”

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