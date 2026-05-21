Air France and Airbus found guilty of manslaughter over 2009 plane crash

Audio By Carbonatix
Air France and Airbus have been found guilty of manslaughter over a 2009 plane crash which killed 228 people.
The Paris Appeals Court found the airline and aircraft manufacturer guilty of corporate manslaughter over the incident, in which flight AF447 between Rio de Janeiro and Paris crashed into the Atlantic Ocean.
The passenger jet stalled during a storm and plunged into the water, killing all on board.
A court had previously cleared the companies in April 2023 but they were found guilty after this appeal.
The Airbus A330 vanished from radars during a storm, with its wreckage found after a long search of 10,000 sq km (3,860 sq miles) of sea floor.
The black box was found after months of deep-sea searches in 2011.
All 12 crew members and 216 passengers on board the flight were killed when the plane crashed into the sea from a height of 38,000ft (11,580m), making it the deadliest incident in French aviation history.
Relatives of some of the passengers, which included mainly French, Brazilian and German nationals, gathered to hear the verdict on Wednesday.
The companies have been asked to pay the maximum fine, €225,000 ($261,720; £194,500) each - but some of the victims' families have criticised the amount as a token penalty.
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