Margins Group celebrates NIA@20

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  21 May 2026 1:44pm
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Margins ID Group has congratulated the National Identification Authority (NIA) on the occasion of the latter’s 20th anniversary.

A brief statement issued by Margins said these 20 years have seen the two bodies strengthening identity, trust, and national development in Ghana.

“As partners in the public private partnership delivering Ghana's national identification system, we celebrate the Authority's role in building a secure foundation for access, inclusion, and national progress.

“We commend your contribution and wish you continued success as you build on this legacy.”

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