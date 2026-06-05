NIA begins mop-up registration for children in Volta and Oti regions

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has commenced a one-month mop-up registration exercise for Ghanaian children aged between six and 14 years in selected districts across the Volta and Oti regions.

According to the Authority, the exercise began on Thursday, June 4, and will run until July 3, 2026, following the successful completion of the main registration exercise in the two regions.

The NIA said the initiative is intended to provide an opportunity for eligible children who were unable to register during the initial phase to obtain their national identification records.

In a statement, the Authority expressed gratitude to parents, guardians, traditional leaders, the Ghana Education Service, the National Health Insurance Authority, the media and other stakeholders for their support during the earlier registration exercise.

The mop-up exercise is being conducted in 13 districts in the Volta Region and nine districts in the Oti Region, with registration taking place at designated schools and centres from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily.

The NIA emphasised that the exercise is strictly reserved for Ghanaian children and cautioned against the provision of false information during registration. It warned that any person who knowingly facilitates the registration of a non-Ghanaian would be committing an offence and could face prosecution.

The Authority reiterated its commitment to maintaining a secure, reliable and inclusive National Identity Register that captures every eligible Ghanaian.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.