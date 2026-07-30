Government unveils support package for children of officials killed in helicopter crash

The government has presented support packages to the children of the eight state officials who died in the August 6 helicopter crash, as part of efforts to safeguard their welfare and future.

The packages, presented on Thursday, July 30, include a legacy box containing a personal letter signed by President John Dramani Mahama, a Children’s Fund investment certificate, and a commemorative medallion in honour of their deceased parents and guardians.

As part of the intervention, the government announced health insurance coverage valued at GH¢3 million for 27 beneficiaries. In addition, 13 Stanbic Bank trust accounts have been established for the affected children, each funded with GH¢1 million.

The support follows the tragic helicopter crash on August 4, which claimed the lives of eight people, including two ministers of state and other senior government officials.

The victims were travelling from Accra to the Ashanti Region on official duty when the Ghana Air Force helicopter crashed in the Adansi area of the Ashanti Region.

Those who died included Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator Alhaji Limuna Muniru Mohammed, NDC National Vice Chairman Dr Samuel Sarpong, former parliamentary candidate Samuel Aboagye, and members of the flight crew.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, President John Dramani Mahama stressed that the packages were not intended as compensation for the families’ loss but as a demonstration of the government’s commitment to supporting the children left behind.

He said no amount of money could replace the lives lost but noted that the intervention was designed to provide long-term assistance, particularly in healthcare and education.

“Every affected family has been enrolled onto the premier plan of Nationwide Medical Insurance. The company’s highest level of healthcare coverage has been awarded to these families,” President Mahama said.

According to him, the package provides annual healthcare coverage worth GH¢3 million and gives beneficiaries access to 942 accredited healthcare providers across the country through individual identification cards.

The President also announced that six fixed deposit accounts had been created for the five adult children of Dr Samuel Sarpong and the eldest daughter of Alhaji Limuna Muniru Mohammed, with GH¢1 million deposited into each account.

He explained that the funds would be held in fixed deposits for three months to allow the investments to appreciate while giving beneficiaries time to plan the prudent use of the resources.

President Mahama further disclosed that the government had established a Children’s Support Fund to ensure the educational needs of the affected children are catered for.

“Recognising that education is the greatest investment we can make into the future of these children, that conviction has led to the establishment of the Children’s Support Fund,” he said.

He assured the bereaved families that the government would continue to stand by them as they rebuild their lives following the tragedy.

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