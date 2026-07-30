National

Government backs citizen-led constitutional amendments with 10% voter support threshold

  30 July 2026 5:06pm
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The government has accepted a proposal to introduce a citizen-initiative mechanism that would allow Ghanaians to propose amendments to the Constitution, subject to meeting specified support requirements.

Attorney General and Minister for Justice Dominic Ayine announced the decision on Thursday, 30 July, while presenting the government's response to the Constitution Review Committee's report at the Jubilee House.

The proposed reform would create a formal process through which citizens could initiate constitutional amendments after obtaining the backing of registered voters across the country. However, while accepting the recommendation in principle, the government is proposing a higher threshold than that put forward by the Constitution Review Committee.

According to Mr Ayine, the government believes a higher level of public support should be required before any citizen-sponsored proposal can trigger the constitutional amendment process.

"Government has accepted the introduction of a citizen-initiative mechanism for constitutional amendment."

He explained that the proposed system would enable citizens to initiate constitutional reforms after satisfying national representation requirements.

"Citizens will be able to propose amendments to the Constitution upon securing the support of registered voters, subject to minimum regional representation and gender-balance requirements."

The Constitution Review Committee had recommended that the initiative could be triggered with the support of five per cent of registered voters. However, the government is proposing to double that threshold to ten per cent, arguing that constitutional amendments initiated by citizens should demonstrate broad national backing.

"The Government proposes that the threshold be ten per cent of registered voters, rather than the five per cent recommended, so that the mechanism is invoked only where a proposal commands substantial national support."

Mr Ayine said the proposed citizen initiative would be channelled through the Council of State, which would serve as the institution through which the process is formally initiated.

"The initiative will be triggered through the Council of State."

He said the proposal was intended to strengthen public participation in constitutional governance by giving citizens a direct avenue to initiate changes to the country's supreme law.

"The Constitution belongs to the people, and the people should be able to knock on its door directly," he said.

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