MobileMoney Fintech LTDrewards top drivers and riders in “Ride with MoMo” Promo

Winners of MobileMoney Fintech LTD’s "Ride with MoMo" promotion have been presented with cash prizes, free mobile data, and recognition awards in a ceremony held at the Accra Mall.

The campaign is designed to reward top-performing drivers and riders who embraced cashless fare payments during the promotion period.

The first batch of winners included drivers from the country’s leading ride-hailing platforms such as Uber, Yango, Bolt, and Shaxi.

They received cash awards and consolation items for consistently accepting mobile money payments using the mobile money app and providing excellent service to customers.

Speaking at the presentation, the Chief Commercial and Operations Officer of MobileMoney Fintech Limited, Mr Abdul Razak Issaka Ali, said the "Ride with MoMo" initiative was launched to accelerate mobile money adoption, improve efficiency in the transport sector, and advance financial inclusion in Ghana.

“The promotion aims to encourage cashless fare payments and make transport more convenient for both drivers and passengers,” a company representative stated. “By rewarding drivers and riders who choose MoMo, we are showing that going cashless comes with real benefits.

“The company added that digital payments in transport help reduce the risks associated with carrying cash, improve record-keeping for drivers, and contribute to a more transparent and efficient transport business. Beneficiaries expressed appreciation for the initiative, noting that the cash prizes and free data will support their daily operations while encouraging more passengers to pay with MoMo.

Abdul Razak Issaka Ali said subsequent batches of winners will be announced in the coming weeks as the promotion continues nationwide.

The "Ride with MoMo" campaign forms part of the company’s broader strategy to deepen digital financial services and drive Ghana’s cashless economy agenda.

MobileMoney Fintech LTD is the fintech subsidiary of Ghana’s telecom giant, MTN Ghana, and operates MTN

MoMo, Ghana’s largest mobile money platform, launched the promotion on July 8, 2026,

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