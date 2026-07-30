Young people must improve democracy, not merely inherit it — Ibn Chambas

Former African Union High Representative for Silencing the Guns, Dr Mohamed Ibn Chambas, has urged Ghana to equip its young people not only to inherit democracy but also to strengthen and improve it.

He stressed that the country's democratic future depends on citizens who embrace responsibility, justice and truth.

Delivering the second Mfantsipim Sesquicentennial Lecture in Accra on Wednesday, July 29, Dr Chambas said democracy cannot be sustained by constitutional provisions or state institutions alone, but by generations of educated citizens committed to upholding democratic values.

According to Dr Chambas, while constitutions, courts and electoral commissions remain essential pillars of democratic governance, they can only function effectively when supported by citizens who are guided by integrity, accountability and respect for the rule of law.

He therefore called for renewed emphasis on civic and values-based education to prepare young people to become active custodians of Ghana's democracy.

"We must prepare young people not merely to inherit democracy, but to improve and consolidate it; not merely to enjoy freedom, but to defend it; not merely to pursue personal success, but to dedicate their talents to harnessing the tremendous resources of the country for the benefit of all without leaving anyone behind," he stated.

Dr Chambas said responsible citizenship requires individuals to place national development above personal interest and to use their knowledge and talents to promote inclusive growth and social justice.

He described this commitment as the "true meaning of responsible citizenship" and the enduring promise of democratic education.

According to him, "educational institutions have a critical role to play in producing graduates who are not only academically accomplished but also ethically grounded and committed to public service."

Dr Chambas urged schools to continue instilling values of justice, tolerance, patriotism and service in students, arguing that these principles are indispensable to preserving Ghana's democracy for future generations.

He also paid tribute to Mfantsipim School for its longstanding contribution to national development, expressing hope that institutions of its calibre would continue to produce leaders who uphold democratic ideals and serve Ghana, Africa and the wider world with distinction.

"That is the enduring promise of a democratic education. And that is the legacy that institutions like Mfantsipim must continue to bequeath to Ghana, to Africa and to the world," he said.

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