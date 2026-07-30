National

Young people must improve democracy, not merely inherit it — Ibn Chambas

Source: Emma Ankrah   
  30 July 2026 5:55pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Former African Union High Representative for Silencing the Guns, Dr Mohamed Ibn Chambas, has urged Ghana to equip its young people not only to inherit democracy but also to strengthen and improve it.

He stressed that the country's democratic future depends on citizens who embrace responsibility, justice and truth.

Delivering the second Mfantsipim Sesquicentennial Lecture in Accra on Wednesday, July 29, Dr Chambas said democracy cannot be sustained by constitutional provisions or state institutions alone, but by generations of educated citizens committed to upholding democratic values.

According to Dr Chambas, while constitutions, courts and electoral commissions remain essential pillars of democratic governance, they can only function effectively when supported by citizens who are guided by integrity, accountability and respect for the rule of law.

He therefore called for renewed emphasis on civic and values-based education to prepare young people to become active custodians of Ghana's democracy.

"We must prepare young people not merely to inherit democracy, but to improve and consolidate it; not merely to enjoy freedom, but to defend it; not merely to pursue personal success, but to dedicate their talents to harnessing the tremendous resources of the country for the benefit of all without leaving anyone behind," he stated.

Dr Chambas said responsible citizenship requires individuals to place national development above personal interest and to use their knowledge and talents to promote inclusive growth and social justice.

He described this commitment as the "true meaning of responsible citizenship" and the enduring promise of democratic education.

According to him, "educational institutions have a critical role to play in producing graduates who are not only academically accomplished but also ethically grounded and committed to public service."

Dr Chambas urged schools to continue instilling values of justice, tolerance, patriotism and service in students, arguing that these principles are indispensable to preserving Ghana's democracy for future generations.

He also paid tribute to Mfantsipim School for its longstanding contribution to national development, expressing hope that institutions of its calibre would continue to produce leaders who uphold democratic ideals and serve Ghana, Africa and the wider world with distinction.

"That is the enduring promise of a democratic education. And that is the legacy that institutions like Mfantsipim must continue to bequeath to Ghana, to Africa and to the world," he said.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group