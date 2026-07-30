No democracy can flourish where corruption becomes normalised — Ibn Chambas

Former African Union High Representative for Silencing the Guns, Dr Mohamed Ibn Chambas, has warned that no democracy can thrive where corruption becomes normalised, stressing that the fight against graft must begin with ethical education from childhood rather than relying solely on law enforcement.

Delivering the second Mfantsipim Sesquicentennial Lecture in Accra on Wednesday, July 29, Dr Chambas said corruption poses a grave threat to democratic governance and national development, with consequences that extend far beyond the loss of public funds.

"No democracy can flourish where corruption becomes normalised," he said.

According to him, corruption pollutes lakes, rivers and other water bodies, degrades forests, weakens public institutions, discourages investment, widens inequality and erodes citizens' confidence in government.

"Its effects are inarguably detrimental," he stated.

Dr Chambas maintained that while effective law enforcement remains essential in tackling corruption, it is insufficient on its own to eradicate the problem.

"Combating corruption requires more than effective law enforcement. It requires ethical formation from childhood," he said.

He argued that integrity should not begin only when an individual assumes public office but must be cultivated in the classroom through deliberate value-based education.

According to him, children who learn fairness, responsibility, respect for public property and honesty—including resisting the temptation to cheat in examinations—are more likely to become adults who uphold the public trust and refrain from abusing positions of responsibility.

He described education as one of the most effective long-term anti-corruption strategies available to any nation, urging schools to place equal emphasis on character formation and academic achievement.

Looking ahead to Ghana's future, Dr Chambas said the country's democracy would ultimately be sustained not only by constitutional provisions, the courts or electoral institutions, but by generations of citizens committed to justice, truth, tolerance and accountability.

He called on the country to prepare young people not merely to inherit democracy but to improve and consolidate it, defend freedom and dedicate their talents to harnessing Ghana's vast resources for the benefit of all citizens without leaving anyone behind.

Dr Chambas said such a commitment represents the true meaning of responsible citizenship and is essential to safeguarding Ghana's democratic future.

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