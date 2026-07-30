Photos: Gabon President pays tribute to Rawlings, hails his enduring legacy

Audio By Carbonatix
President of Gabon, Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, has paid tribute to late former President Jerry John Rawlings.
He described the late president as a distinguished African statesman whose legacy continues to inspire the continent.
During a wreath-laying ceremony at the Rawlings Mausoleum in Accra, President Nguema honoured J.J Rawlings as a patriot and champion of justice, saying his leadership and ideals remain a source of inspiration for generations of Africans.
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