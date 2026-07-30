400 police officers deployed to support the enskinment of the Kpampayaa Naa Yakubu in Yendi

Deputy Northern Regional Crime Officer, ASP Richard Akumey, has confirmed that 400 police personnel have been deployed in Yendi to provide full security coverage for the enskinment of the Kpampakuya Naa on July 31.

Speaking to JoyNews on Thursday, July 30, ASP Akumey said the operation is aimed at ensuring peace before, during, and after the ceremony, which is expected to draw chiefs, dignitaries, and hundreds of residents to the Gbewaa Palace.

According to ASP Akumey, a lot of VIP are expected to grace the occasion, adding that police personnel will be stationed at all entry points to the palace and along the routes to be used by visiting dignitaries. "We are expecting traditional leaders, government officials, and other guests of honor," he said.

"Our officers have been briefed on protocol, escort procedures, and access control to make sure our guests are safe from the moment they arrive in Yendi until they depart."

Plain-clothes and uniformed personnel will work together to screen vehicles and manage movements within the ceremonial grounds.

The deployment will also extend beyond the palace. ASP Akumey explained that motorbike and vehicular patrol teams will be positioned on the major roads leading into Yendi, including the Tamale-Yendi and Saboba-Yendi corridors.

The aim is to protect travelers who will be coming in for the enskinment and to deter any opportunistic crime. "We want to ensure that people are safe to travel for this important occasion," he noted. "Checkpoints will be mounted, and rapid response teams will be on standby in case of any incident on the highways."

With a large crowd expected at the palace, he said ASP Akumey said officers trained in public order have been assigned to different sectors around the venue. Barricades will be used to create entry and exit lanes

The Deputy Crime Officer said the police have been working with traditional authorities, youth groups, and community leaders in the days leading up to the event. " Since the incident to date, the police have been working with the chiefs, youth groups, among others to ensure a successful programme ' he said

All 400 personnel are in position, ready ahead of the enskinment rites. ASP Akumey assured residents that the police presence is purely preventive and meant to guarantee safety for all. "We are ready," he said. As we speak, my regional commander is on the ground; all the briefings and deployments have been made to ensure everyone is safe'

Meanwhile preparations are underway at the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi ahead of the arrival of senior government officials on Friday for the climax of the funeral rites of the late King of Dagbon, Yaa Naa Abubakari II, which is the enskinment of the Regent

Speaking to JoyNews, the Public Relations Officer of the palace said dignitaries expected include President John Dramani Mahama, the former Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, and members of Parliament, among others.

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