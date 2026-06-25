Delisted Yendi NPP executives petition party leadership for reinstatement

A coalition of polling station executives in the Yendi Constituency of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has petitioned the party’s General Secretary, demanding the restoration of their names to the party’s album after they were allegedly removed during the ongoing reorganisation process.

In a petition dated June 24, 2026, and addressed through the Validation Leader for the Northern Region, the affected executives described their removal as “arbitrary and capricious”, arguing that it contradicted agreements reached before the reorganisation exercise commenced.

According to the petition, party stakeholders had agreed that no polling station or electoral area elections would be conducted, that all existing polling station executives would be maintained except where replacements were needed for deceased members, and that the newly created positions of Election Officers and Communication Officers would be filled through a consensus-based process led by Electoral Area Coordinators.

“We wish to clarify that, prior to the reorganisation process, there was a clear consensus that no polling station or electoral area elections were to be conducted and that all existing polling station executives were to be maintained,” the petition stated.

The executives added that it was “surprising and regrettable that these consensual arrangements have been disregarded, resulting in the removal of our names from the register.”

The petitioners are therefore seeking the restoration of all existing polling station executives and all names submitted through the consensus-based community process.

They cautioned that internal disputes could affect party unity ahead of future elections, stating: “As a party seeking to return to political power, we must not allow parochial interests to override the broader interests of the party.”

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