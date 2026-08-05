National

Justin Kodua Frimpong expresses gratittude to Dangme NPP executives for honouring him

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  5 August 2026 11:49am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The General Secretary of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong, has expressed gratitude after the party’s constituency executives in the Dangme areas conferred on him the honorary title of Nene Korle I.

Mr Kodua, who is seeking re-election as the party’s General Secretary, described the recognition as a rare honour and said he accepted it with deep humility.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, August 5, Mr Kodua reflected on the significance of the honour, opening with the proverb: “A tree does not choose where it is planted, but it is known by the shade it gives.”

He said the warm reception and confidence reposed in him by the constituency executives would remain with him always.

Drawing inspiration from another traditional symbol, he likened his commitment to the baobab tree, saying, “Like the baobab that offers shade to all who gather beneath it, I pledge to continue serving with fairness, humility, and unwavering commitment to our great party.”

He also expressed his appreciation in the Dangme language, stating, “Mii ni oyeoo. Ayi booo.”

Mr Kodua concluded his message with a call for unity ahead of the party’s future political engagements, expressing optimism about the NPP’s prospects.

“Together, we shall rebuild stronger and march confidently to victory,” he wrote, accompanying the post with the hashtags #KoduaCares, #TheJFKeffect, and #WinningTogether.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group