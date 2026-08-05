Justin Kodua Frimpong expresses gratittude to Dangme NPP executives for honouring him

The General Secretary of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong, has expressed gratitude after the party’s constituency executives in the Dangme areas conferred on him the honorary title of Nene Korle I.

Mr Kodua, who is seeking re-election as the party’s General Secretary, described the recognition as a rare honour and said he accepted it with deep humility.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, August 5, Mr Kodua reflected on the significance of the honour, opening with the proverb: “A tree does not choose where it is planted, but it is known by the shade it gives.”

He said the warm reception and confidence reposed in him by the constituency executives would remain with him always.

Drawing inspiration from another traditional symbol, he likened his commitment to the baobab tree, saying, “Like the baobab that offers shade to all who gather beneath it, I pledge to continue serving with fairness, humility, and unwavering commitment to our great party.”

He also expressed his appreciation in the Dangme language, stating, “Mii ni oyeoo. Ayi booo.”

Mr Kodua concluded his message with a call for unity ahead of the party’s future political engagements, expressing optimism about the NPP’s prospects.

“Together, we shall rebuild stronger and march confidently to victory,” he wrote, accompanying the post with the hashtags #KoduaCares, #TheJFKeffect, and #WinningTogether.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.