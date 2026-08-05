I’m lobbying to become NPP’s acting national chairman to advise them – Asiedu Nketia jokes

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has jokingly suggested that he is lobbying to become the acting National Chairman of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) so he can offer guidance on how to run the party.

Mr Asiedu Nketia commented light-heartedly while discussing his earlier warning to the NPP against adopting what he described as a top-down approach to organising its internal elections.

"That is why I have been lobbying to become their acting national chairman. So that I can advise them," he said in the discussion on PM Express on Tuesday, August 4, on JoyNews.

He said his advice was intended to help the party avoid divisions that often emerge after presidential primaries, when unsuccessful aspirants and their supporters may form factions.

According to him, a bottom-up approach that gives party members a stronger role in decision-making is the best way to maintain unity.

The comments come at a time the NPP is preparing for its national executive elections amid uncertainty surrounding its national chairmanship position.

The party’s chairmanship race has been affected by developments involving some key figures, including Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, who faced legal issues related to illegal mining and was jailed, while suspended former National Chairman Paul Afoko has also expressed interest in returning to the party’s leadership structure.

Mr Asiedu Nketia’s remarks were delivered in a humorous tone, but he maintained his position that political parties must adopt internal systems that strengthen unity and prevent divisions after leadership contests.

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