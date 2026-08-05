I warned NPP its top-down primaries would create factions – Asiedu Nketia

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, National Chairman of the NDC

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, says he cautioned the New Patriotic Party (NPP) against adopting a top-down approach in organising its internal elections, but the party failed to heed his advice.

According to him, the approach creates divisions within political parties because defeated presidential aspirants and their supporters often break into factions after internal contests.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express, Mr Asiedu Nketia said the only way political parties can maintain unity after flagbearer elections is by ensuring a bottom-up electoral process that gives the grassroots a stronger role.

He explained that he advised the NPP to reconsider its approach, but the party proceeded with the system.

"Indeed, I warned the NPP that the way they were approaching their election, if you vote and choose the presidential candidate first, by all means, during the campaigning of the presidential candidates, you will see some of your parliamentary candidates joining the campaign of a (presidential) candidate who is different from the eventual winner so when one person wins, you will come there will be a demand by his supporters to beige party of all the opponents and it will devide the party. I predicted this one before they did the top-down approach," he said.

"When they announced it, I told them. And I warned them that the result of what they're doing will lead the party into breaking into factions," he added.

Mr Asiedu Nketia argued that the current situation within the NPP after its flagbearer election reflects the challenges he had warned about, as the party struggles to maintain unity among its members.

"The supporters of Kennedy are complaining of being sidelined, people have vowed to take them out of the party, supporters of Alan Kyeremanteng, and all those things, it is a natural thing, if you know about it and if it begins, you can see where they are going, and I told them about it, but they never listened," he said.

He maintained that political parties must design internal election systems that promote inclusion and prevent divisions after leadership contests.

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