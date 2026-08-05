In Photos: Mahama addresses Jamaican Parliament, highlights shared Ghana-Caribbean history

President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed the longstanding historical and cultural ties between Ghana and Jamaica during a special joint sitting of the Jamaican Houses of Parliament, where he spoke on the shared experiences and future cooperation between Africa and the Caribbean.

In his address, President Mahama said the histories of Ghana and Jamaica are closely intertwined, describing Jamaica's story as one that is deeply rooted in Africa's past. He noted that the transatlantic slave trade created enduring connections between the two regions, shaping their peoples, cultures, and identities.

The President paid tribute to the millions of enslaved Africans whose labour and sacrifices contributed to the development of societies across the Atlantic. He said efforts to address the legacy of slavery should be guided by truth, accountability, reconciliation, and healing.

Mahama also stated that Ghana supports Jamaica's planned petition to King Charles III seeking reparatory justice for slavery, describing the issue as part of broader efforts to confront the historical consequences of the transatlantic slave trade.

Below are some photos from the joint sitting:

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