Jamaica to formalise disaster response pact with Ghana after Hurricane Melissa support

Audio By Carbonatix
Jamaica’s Governor-General, Sir Patrick Allen, has expressed appreciation to Ghana for its humanitarian support following the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa, describing the intervention as a strong reflection of African-Caribbean solidarity.
Speaking at a joint press conference during President John Mahama’s State Visit to Jamaica, Sir Patrick Allen said Ghana’s assistance, including the deployment of personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces’ Engineers Corps, contributed significantly to recovery efforts in some of the country’s worst-affected communities.
He said the support helped in the reconstruction of roofs for residents in Accompong, Black River, Middle Quarters and Thornton in the parish of St Elizabeth, which were among areas severely impacted by the hurricane.
“Ghana’s humanitarian assistance, together with the invaluable contribution of the Ghana Army Corps of Engineers, has played a meaningful role in our recovery by supporting the reconstruction of roofs in the hardest-hit communities,” he said.
The Governor-General noted that Jamaica’s resilience after the disaster was strengthened by support from international partners, with Ghana’s intervention marking a significant moment in Africa-Caribbean cooperation.
He also announced that both countries have agreed to formalise a disaster response arrangement that will allow for quicker mobilisation of assistance during future emergencies.
According to him, the agreement will not only allow Ghana to support Jamaica and other Caribbean countries during disasters but will also create a framework for Jamaica to provide assistance to Ghana when needed.
“We reiterated our agreement on the formalisation of an arrangement through which such support can be mobilised at short notice in the case of future disasters,” he said.
Sir Patrick Allen described the initiative as a historic step, noting that it could become the first instance of such an extensive humanitarian support arrangement between an African country and the Caribbean region.
He added that the partnership demonstrates the value of strengthening ties between Africa and the Caribbean beyond diplomacy, with practical cooperation that directly benefits citizens.
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