102 years of keeping promises: Why Enterprise Insurance says ‘Eto Wo A Da’

In every conversation about insurance, one question often lingers in the minds of many Ghanaians: "Will my insurer really pay when something goes wrong?"

It is this question that Enterprise Insurance seeks to answer with confidence through its latest brand campaign, "Eto Wo A Da."

Rooted in the company's 102-year legacy of trust, reliability and financial strength, the campaign is more than a marketing message. It is a bold reassurance to every Ghanaian that if the unexpected happens, Enterprise Insurance will be there to honour its promise.

For generations, the popular Ghanaian expression "Ento Wo A Da" has reflected uncertainty and the fear that misfortune could leave one stranded. Enterprise Insurance is deliberately changing that narrative with a simple but powerful message: "Eto Wo A Da"—If it happens, relax.

The campaign reminds customers that insurance should not be a source of anxiety but a source of confidence. With the right insurer standing behind you, life can continue even after unexpected losses.

A Promise Backed by Action

At the heart of the campaign is not just a slogan but a proven track record.

In 2025 alone, Enterprise Insurance paid over GH¢300 million in claims to individuals, families and businesses across Ghana. These payments enabled customers to rebuild homes damaged by fire and floods, repair accident-damaged vehicles, recover from business interruptions and move forward after unforeseen events.

Every claim paid represents more than a financial transaction. It is a promise fulfilled, a family supported, a business restored and a life put back on track.

This consistent commitment to paying genuine claims has earned Enterprise Insurance the trust of generations of Ghanaians and reinforced its position as one of the country's most dependable insurers.

Leading Innovation in Claims

Enterprise Insurance has consistently led the industry by introducing innovations that improve the customer experience.

In 2018, the company became the first insurer in Ghana to introduce Same Day Claims, a groundbreaking initiative that transformed claims settlement in the insurance industry. The initiative challenged long-held perceptions that insurance claims must always involve lengthy delays.

By settling eligible claims within the same day, Enterprise Insurance demonstrated that speed and excellent customer service could coexist with sound underwriting and prudent risk management.

Today, that pioneering spirit continues through ongoing investments in digital platforms, simplified claims processes and customer-centric innovations that make insurance more accessible and responsive.

More Than a Century of Trust

For 102 years, Enterprise Insurance has stood as a symbol of stability and resilience in Ghana's insurance industry.

Established in 1924, the company has remained focused on one enduring purpose: providing customers with the advantage they need to recover confidently when adversity strikes.

Across changing economic cycles, natural disasters and evolving customer needs, Enterprise Insurance has continued to honour valid claims, strengthen its financial position and invest in service innovations that put customers first.

This consistency has helped build a brand that generations of individuals, families and businesses continue to trust.

Changing Perceptions About Insurance

Despite the vital role insurance plays in protecting livelihoods, misconceptions about claims payment still discourage many people from purchasing insurance.

The "Eto Wo A Da" campaign seeks to change this perception by reminding Ghanaians that insurance delivers its greatest value not when a policy is purchased, but when a claim is paid.

The campaign therefore places claims at the centre of the conversation, encouraging the public to choose insurers with a demonstrated history of honouring their commitments.

For Enterprise Insurance, paying claims is not simply a contractual obligation, it is the fulfilment of its promise to customers.

If It Happens, Relax

Whether it is a motor accident, a house fire, flooding, theft or damage to a business, life's uncertainties cannot always be prevented.

What can make the difference, however, is having an insurer with the experience, financial strength and proven commitment to stand with you when you need them most.

That is the reassurance Enterprise Insurance is offering through "Eto Wo A Da."

After 102 years of serving Ghanaians, introducing industry-leading innovations such as Same Day Claims and paying over GH¢300 million in claims in the past year alone, the company continues to demonstrate that its greatest strength lies not in the policies it sells, but in the promises it keeps.

Because with Enterprise Insurance, when the unexpected happens, you don't have to panic.

Eto Wo A Da.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.