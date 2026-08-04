National

President Mahama tours Bob Marley Museum with Jamaican Prime Minister

Source: graphic.com  
  4 August 2026 1:55pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

President John Mahama on Monday evening toured the iconic Bob Marley Museum in Jamaica, accompanied by Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Culture Minister Olivia Grange.

The museum, located on Old Hope Road in St Andrew in Jamaica, was the former residence of the legendary reggae icon, who is widely regarded as a liberation fighter and cultural figure across Africa.

The tour followed a series of engagements between the two leaders, including bilateral talks focused on strengthening ties between Jamaica and Ghana.

"As two nations with shared history and strong cultural connections, we continue to build on our partnership through South-South cooperation, expanding opportunities in trade, investment, and economic development," Mr Holness said in a social media post.

The Prime Minister noted that discussions with the President centred on deepening bilateral relations and identifying new areas of collaboration that can create meaningful opportunities for the people of both nations.

Mr Holness said he looks forward to the continued growth of this important partnership and the lasting benefits it will bring to Jamaica and Ghana.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group