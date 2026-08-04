President Mahama tours Bob Marley Museum with Jamaican Prime Minister

President John Mahama on Monday evening toured the iconic Bob Marley Museum in Jamaica, accompanied by Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Culture Minister Olivia Grange.

The museum, located on Old Hope Road in St Andrew in Jamaica, was the former residence of the legendary reggae icon, who is widely regarded as a liberation fighter and cultural figure across Africa.

The tour followed a series of engagements between the two leaders, including bilateral talks focused on strengthening ties between Jamaica and Ghana.

"As two nations with shared history and strong cultural connections, we continue to build on our partnership through South-South cooperation, expanding opportunities in trade, investment, and economic development," Mr Holness said in a social media post.

The Prime Minister noted that discussions with the President centred on deepening bilateral relations and identifying new areas of collaboration that can create meaningful opportunities for the people of both nations.

Mr Holness said he looks forward to the continued growth of this important partnership and the lasting benefits it will bring to Jamaica and Ghana.

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