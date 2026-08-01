Mahama commissions refurbished TOR Crude Distillation Unit, commends management for turnaround

President John Mahama has commissioned the refurbished Crude Distillation Unit (CDU) of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), marking a major step in efforts to restore the operations of the state-owned refinery.

The President also witnessed the official receipt of Ghana’s Jubilee crude oil for local refining as part of measures to strengthen domestic petroleum processing and reduce reliance on imported finished petroleum products.

The Crude Distillation Unit is the first major processing facility in an oil refinery. It separates crude oil into various components, known as fractions, based on their boiling points before they undergo further refining into products such as gasoline, diesel and other petroleum products.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, President Mahama commended the management, board and workers of TOR for their efforts in reviving the refinery’s operations without direct financial support from government.

He praised their commitment and innovation in restoring the facility, describing the development as a demonstration of what can be achieved through effective management and dedication.

The refurbishment of the CDU is expected to enhance TOR’s capacity to process crude oil locally, support energy security and contribute to Ghana’s industrial development.

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