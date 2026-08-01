Mahama commissions refurbished TOR Crude Distillation Unit, commends management for turnaround

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Mahama has commissioned the refurbished Crude Distillation Unit (CDU) of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), marking a major step in efforts to restore the operations of the state-owned refinery.
The President also witnessed the official receipt of Ghana’s Jubilee crude oil for local refining as part of measures to strengthen domestic petroleum processing and reduce reliance on imported finished petroleum products.
The Crude Distillation Unit is the first major processing facility in an oil refinery. It separates crude oil into various components, known as fractions, based on their boiling points before they undergo further refining into products such as gasoline, diesel and other petroleum products.
Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, President Mahama commended the management, board and workers of TOR for their efforts in reviving the refinery’s operations without direct financial support from government.
He praised their commitment and innovation in restoring the facility, describing the development as a demonstration of what can be achieved through effective management and dedication.
The refurbishment of the CDU is expected to enhance TOR’s capacity to process crude oil locally, support energy security and contribute to Ghana’s industrial development.
Latest Stories
-
OMCs increase fuel prices; Star Oil sells petrol at GH¢14.53 and diesel GH¢18.77
9 minutes
-
Elder Richard Kweku Bedu Hudson
46 minutes
-
Cambridge University’s Prof Arday at centre of plagiarism row defends his work
53 minutes
-
Upper East NPP rallies behind Justin Frimpong Kodua ahead of party elections
55 minutes
-
Trump reaffirms US backing for Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara
60 minutes
-
Three killed after bomb detonated at Moscow restaurant, state media say
1 hour
-
Tourist plane crashes in Peru, killing 13
1 hour
-
Trump says he is cancelling strikes on Iran subject to deal being made ‘rapidly’
1 hour
-
Morocco names major expressway after Donald Trump
2 hours
-
‘Our hearts are with everyone affected’ — Shatta Wale’s management after ShattaFest UK tragedy
8 hours
-
Tech for Girls founder Johanna Swaniker calls for investment to expand digital skills programme in Ghana
10 hours
-
NSMQ 2026: Mim SHS, Serwaa Kesse Girls’ and Presec Bechem book national championship spots
10 hours
-
Mahama orders roadmap to expand TOR’s refining capacity to 100,000 barrels a day
10 hours
-
New Dagbon regent vows to preserve peace and uphold rotational succession
10 hours
-
Bills Micro Credit champions health and culture at ‘Homowo Health Walk’
10 hours