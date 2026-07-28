Historic first as Archbishop of Canterbury meets Mahama on maiden Africa visit

President John Dramani Mahama has received the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Sarah Mullally, at the Presidency in Accra during her first official visit to Africa.

The courtesy call took place on Monday, July 27, as Archbishop Mullally and her husband, Mr Eamonn Mullally, began a 10-day tour of the Church of the Province of West Africa at the invitation of the Primate of West Africa, Archbishop Dr Cyril Kobina Ben-Smith.

She was accompanied by a high-profile delegation of Anglican bishops in Ghana and the British High Commissioner to Ghana, Dr Christian Rogg.

President Mahama congratulated Archbishop Mullally on her historic appointment as the first woman to lead the Church of England in its nearly 1,400-year history.

“Your appointment is historic as you are the first woman to occupy the office of the Archbishop of Canterbury in its approximately 1,400 years,” the President said, describing the milestone as “a powerful affirmation of the contribution women continue to make to spiritual, professional and public leadership.”

The President also reflected on the Anglican Church’s longstanding contribution to Ghana, recalling the work of early Anglican missionaries in Cape Coast and the role of Philip Quaque, who was sent to England in the mid-1700s to study before helping establish schools in Ghana.

He praised the Church’s continued role in national development.

“We deeply value the Church’s enduring commitment to promoting peace, justice, compassion and human dignity. We also recognise and commend the contributions of the Church in education, healthcare, social services and community development.”

President Mahama said the government and the Anglican Church share common values, including service to humanity, protection of the vulnerable, peaceful coexistence, good governance, integrity and accountability.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving the lives of Ghanaians.

“Our government remains committed to restoring economic stability while ensuring that development and prosperity reach every single Ghanaian. We’re investing in healthcare, education, youth employment and social protection.”

The President added that the Archbishop’s visit would further strengthen Ghana’s longstanding ties with the United Kingdom.

“And I had the honour only recently to be received by King Charles, and it was an honour to meet with him.”

Archbishop Mullally said a major highlight of her visit would be the groundbreaking ceremony for the Church of Ghana’s Heritage Anglican Culture Village and Resorts initiative.

She explained that the project, which includes the construction of a new pilgrim hostel, is intended to tell the story of the transatlantic slave trade while promoting spiritual healing and cultural rediscovery for people of African descent in the diaspora.

The Archbishop also noted that the Anglican Church is one of the world’s largest Christian communions, comprising 42 provinces across 164 countries.

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