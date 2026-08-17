Massive crowd turns out for Brock Royal Family’s Osu Duku Walk

Audio By Carbonatix
A massive crowd turned out for this year’s Osu Duku Walk, hosted by the Brock Royal Family.
The annual event attracted participants from across the country and has become a regular feature on the family’s calendar.
The founder and patriarch of the Brock Royal Family, a native of Osu in the Greater Accra Region, described this year’s event as a major success.
He said the walk goes beyond promoting healthy living to creating opportunities for networking among families and businesses.
“This is massive. The Duku Walk has become a permanent feature on our calendar, and we are looking forward to making it bigger in the coming years due to its potential for building healthy networks among families and businesses,” he said.
He added, “It was not just a Walk; you saw the crowd, businesses would definitely be struck, and healthy acquaintances would be built.”
The founder also announced that one of the family’s subsidiary companies will sponsor this year’s Osu Homowo Festival celebration.
The Brock Royal Family is recognised as one of Ghana’s prominent families.
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